One Direction: Doubts arise over the Brit Boy Band's reunion because of THESE reasons

Doubts have started arising over the much talked-about reunion of the popular boy band, One Direction. Read further for more details.

The British boy band One Direction has been making a lot of news of late owing to their alleged reunion. Interestingly, this year marks their 10th anniversary too which has already the fans speculating about the special occasion. However, doubts are already springing up about their much-awaited anniversary because of some unavoidable reasons. As per a source, the nationwide lockdown, as well as tour commitments of the band members, make it non-feasible for the reunion to happen anytime soon.

There have also been reports that the band members themselves have ruled out the possibility of a reunion tour. However, the good part here is that all of them are currently in contact with each other again and reportedly planning something already to mark their anniversary. It is quite obvious from the multiple reports that the ongoing Coronavirus outbreak is one of the main hurdles for the band members to reunite on the occasion of their anniversary.

However, fans of One Direction already have something special to celebrate about as the band has started following former band member Zayn Malik on Twitter again. The latter had suddenly quit the band back in 2015 much to everyone’s shock. Moreover, the boy band announced a long hiatus four years earlier making fans eager for their return again. They have created some amazing albums together which include chartbuster songs that are an all-time favourite of music lovers even now. Midnight Memories, Take Me Home and Up All Night are some of their popular albums.

