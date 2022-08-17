One Direction fans hail 'Zouis' bromance as Zayn Malik's Night Changes cover gets a like from Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik left One Direction fans in a frenzy after he recently uploaded an Instagram video where he was seen singing the band's 2014 track, Night Changes. The cover version of the 1D song also managed to spark reunion rumours for the band. Although the highlight of the post soon became how Malik's former bandmate, Louis Tomlinson reacted to it.

After fans raved about Malik crooning the One Direction song in his new post, the singer's ex-bandmate, Louis Tomlinson also seemed to be in agreement of it as he left a like on Zayn's post. Given how sharp fans are when it comes to picking on social media interactions, Directioners soon noticed Tomlinson's like on Zayn's post and began to cheer for the "Zouis" bromance on social media.

Taking to Twitter, fans shared several sweet moments shared by Zayn and Louis in the past which captured their amazing bond. An excited Twitter user also compared the latest Zouis interaction to MCU's multiverse and wrote, "My multiverse of madness is Louis Tomlinson liking videos of zayn malik singing One Direction songs bc this can't be real." Another fan celebrating Tomlinson's gesture wrote, "my zouis heart is fluttering rn."

This is not the first time that Louis has shown appreciation for Malik. In June, Malik posted a video of himself singing a portion of the band's song You & I. Tomlinson had subtly shown his support for the singer then too as he liked Malik's post. Louis had previously also liked his former bandmate's baby announcement post. For those unversed, Zayn departed One Direction in 2015.

