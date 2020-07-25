One Direction fans left disappointed by Zayn Malik’s lack of acknowledgement of the band’s 10th anniversary

One Direction fans who were keenly looking forward to the band’s 10th anniversary, and hoping for a possible reunion were left disappointed when former band member Zayn Malik failed to acknowledge the monumental day. Zayn was the only member who failed to post a tribute.

One Direction fans are disappointed over Zayn Malik’s radio silence on his former band--One Direction’s 10th anniversary, which was yesterday. The popular boy band formed on the X Factor in 2010 and other members Harry Styles, 26, Liam Payne, 26, Louis Tomlinson, 28, and Niall Horan, 26, each posted about the special day on Thursday. But Zayn, 27, who left the band in 2015 after struggling with stress, did not share anything on social media. Many fans who were hoping to see the former band member post a heartfelt message were left disappointed.

Many fans requested the singer to say something, social media users also shared memes about staying up to see if he made reference to the anniversary. One fan said: “Zayn, just a little 'thank you' would mean a lot to us please.” While another wrote: “Zayn... say something... please.

The star is currently expecting his first child with on-off supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid. Zayn's departure from the band in 2015 appeared acrimonious, despite the Bradford-born star denying any rift with the remaining members. The other four continued briefly but announced they would be taking a hiatus later that year.

Each of the other four members posted heartfelt tributes to each other and their fans on the emotional day. And Simon Cowell, who formed the band, shared a sweet message on Twitter. He wrote: “Today is a very special day. I was lucky enough to meet five guys. Who were so much fun. So talented. It feels like 10 minutes ago. And you made it happen.”

Harry Styles admitted he had been “struggling” to put into words how grateful he is to the band, fans and The X Factor, where their career started in 2010. Posting a throwback picture of the fivesome one stage, he penned: “I've been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that's happened over the last ten years. I've seen things and places that I'd only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. I've had the pleasure of meeting and working with some of the most incredible people, and gained friendships that I know I will treasure for the rest of my life.” “None of this would be possible without the support you've given along the way. And for that, I will be forever thankful. I just can't believe it's been ten years. Thank you to our crew, our team, and everyone else who helped us along the way. To all the fans, I love you, and I thank you with all my heart. You did it all, and you changed everything. And finally.. to the boys, I love you so much, and I couldn't be prouder of everything we achieved together. Here's to ten. H.”

I’ve been struggling to put into words how grateful I am for everything that’s happened over the last ten years. I’ve seen things and places that I’d only ever dreamt of when I was growing up. pic.twitter.com/yfAv8aUpbe — Harry Styles. (@Harry_Styles) July 23, 2020

Harry's former bandmates Niall and Liam were quick to react to the post, with “Love ya H” and a heart emoji. The official One Direction Instagram page also posted a fun video looking back at the band's best moments over the years.

The video starts with the boys at the beginning of their career, as they excitedly gush over their first-ever tour, song and album. The video takes a look at all of their accomplishments and awards with the boys thanking their fans for their support. It ends with their latest single, History. A special 10 Years of One Direction website was also launched, which is an immersive experience for fans, and crashed within minutes of launch.

