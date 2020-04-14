One Direction follows former member Zayn Malik on Twitter again dropping hints of a major reunion

One Direction has followed former band member Zayn Malik on Twitter once again. Could this be a major hint about their possible reunion? Read on for further details.

The popular boy band One Direction enjoys a massive fan following even now despite being on a hiatus for four long years. The reason behind their popularity is the massive hits which they gave a few years back thereby sending fans into a frenzy. However, fans of the boy band received a massive blow when Zayn Malik quit the band back in 2015 for pursuing a solo musical career. Well, of course, he did succeed in carving a niche in the music industry.

The biggest shock still awaited the fans when One Direction announced a long hiatus four years back. Post that, all the band members went on their individual paths to pursue musical careers. But now it seems like some good news awaits all of us. The official Twitter handle of the boy band has followed Zayn Malik again much to the excitement of the fans. This also seems to be a major hint dropped by the band members about a possible reunion.

This will be like a double treat for all music lovers as last year saw the reunion of another boy band, the Jonas Brothers and this year will possibly witness the same with One Direction. Interestingly, the boy band will be completing their tenth anniversary this year. Yes, you heard it right! They earned fame exactly a decade earlier on the reality show X Factor back in 2010. One of the band members, Liam Payne had also revealed some time back that he has been chatting with his former bandmates, Louis, Harry and Niall of late. So, we can definitely root for a possible reunion of the popular boy band!

