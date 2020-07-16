One Direction has a BIG surprise in store to commemorate their 10 year anniversary; Find out

The all-boy band One Direction celebrates its 10-year-anniversary on July 23, and according to their rep, the boys have something special for fans in the works.

According to public relations company Simon Jones PR, the group One Direction is observing the major milestone by debuting a "10-year celebration video specially made for their fans." "The video will document highlights of the band's career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single History, including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind-the-scenes video content. And of course the special relationship they have with their fans," the company states on its website.

But that's not all. Simon Jones PR also says there will be a 1D anniversary website, "interactive playlists and activations across digital platforms." In terms of the website, the organization claims it "will be an immersive and exciting interactive fan experience." "The site will take the form of a timeline charting the history of the group, from the first audition right up to the start of their hiatus," the PR firm writes. "It will host an archive of music videos, artwork, TV performances, behind-the-scenes and rarely-seen content, all in one place." The company says "fans will also be able to generate their own shareable 'mixtape' playlist on the site, which will be personalized according to how they've interacted with the site's content and the eras they've spent the most time exploring." Fans will be able to connect to Spotify and Apple Music via the site and have their mixtape playlists saved to their respective accounts.

In addition, Simon Jones PR says "reformatted EPs will be released across streaming platforms." Per its website, these will feature "B-sides and rare songs, remixes, live recordings and acoustic versions of tracks grouped into one place for fans to rediscover." "There will also be exciting activations across Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and other platforms, including creating and updating One Direction playlists, whilst Amazon's Alexa will be singing Happy Birthday to the band," the company adds.

Rumours about the big anniversary have been swirling for months. Liam Payne also hinted something was in the works during an interview with The Sun earlier this year. "We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks, which has been really nice," he told the publication at the time. "To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting. At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say. There's a number of different things that we are all working on to try and make happen and people are forwarding emails around. But more than anything it's just been a real good time for us to connect together again."

It was in 2010 that Payne, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik were put together to form One Direction on The X Factor. After the show, the singers released a number of Top 10 hits like What Makes You Beautiful and Story of My Life. Then, in 2015, Malik announced his decision to leave the band. Styles, Tomlinson, Payne and Horan made the decision to take an extended "hiatus" later that year. Each of the stars has since launched solo.

