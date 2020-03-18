One Direction: Louis Tomlinson is all praises for Niall Horan’s Heartbreak Weather: Massive congrats mate

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

Louis Tomlison took to his Twitter page to congratulate One Direction bandmate and close friend Niall Horan on the release of his album, Heartbreak Weather. Read below to check out Louis and Niall's adorable Twitter conversation that had Directioners' hearts melting.

Even though it's been more than 18 months since One Direction said they would reunite post their heartbreaking hiatus in 2015, the bandmates are often asked about the boyband that got them to where they are in their successful careers. The boys - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - never shy away from talking fondly about the others and are very appreciative of each other's careers. Even if it's a simple congratulatory message on social media, Directioners are left with a warm, fuzzy feeling.

Niall released his sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather on March 13, 2020, which already consists of bops like Nice To Meet Ya and No Judgement. Taking to his Twitter page was Louis, who congratulated his close friend on his accomplishment with a simple, "Massive congrats on the new album mate!! @NiallOfficial," to which Horan replied sweetly with, "Love ya bud, thank you!!!" The two buds have been very supportive of each other's solo careers and it shows in these little boosts of encouragement. Directioners could not stop gushing over the Nouis interaction as it was too adorable to handle!

Check out Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan's Twitter conversation for Heartbreak Weather below:

Love ya bud, thank you !!! https://t.co/Y3bSNRcDmq — Niall Horan (@NiallOfficial) March 17, 2020

We adore this bromance and how!

What did you think of Niall Horan's sophomore album, Heartbreak Weather? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with GQ UK, Niall spoke candidly about how he is the closest to Louis from all the 1D boys. "We don’t get to see each other as much as we’d like to, but we try. I talk to Louis a lot. It’s the lads with the kids that you try to keep in touch with especially, just to see how they are," the 26-year-old singer confessed to GQ UK.

