One Direction member Liam Payne jams to BTS' chart topping track Dynamite and ARMY loses their mind

One Direction member Liam Payne was spotted jamming to BTS' Dynamite. The heartwarming moment took no time to go viral.

BTS has the world grooving to their first all-English song Dynamite. While the OG music video has already surpassed 500 million views on YouTube, the Bangtan Boys summit the Billboard Hot 100 and took the song to numerous platforms which include America's Got Talent, Billboard Music Awards 2020, and MTV Video Music Awards 2020. As though that wasn't a treat enough, One Direction member Liam Payne surprised ARMY when he grooved to the tunes during his recent Instagram Live session.

The singer was catching up with his fans on the platform when suddenly Dynamite begins playing in the background during the session. The song was played as part of an advertisement. Directioners and ARMY members were pleasantly surprised to see the singer enjoy the track. The clip took no time to go viral. Excited fans shared the clip on Instagram and Twitter, and hoped that the Korean pop band collaborates with the British boy band.

Check out the video below:

LIAM PAYNE JAMMING TO DYNAMITE BY BTS, YOu’RE WELCOME pic.twitter.com/eS5KfBiP9o — (@oneadditionaf) October 25, 2020

This isn't the first time Liam has been associated with BTS. Two years ago, the One Direction star revealed he was in awe of Jimin's mic-flip. On Twitter, a user noticed the similarities between Mochi and Liam's mic-flip. The Twitter user wanted a "mic flip duel" between the two. Liam raised his hands and wrote, "Nah he wins. I’m out," giving the BTS singer the crown of the mic-flip. Liam was also under fire last year for his advice to the septet. Read about it here: One Direction's Liam Payne gets targetted for giving advice to BTS; the singer responds in a classy manner

