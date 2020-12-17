One Direction member Liam Payne on Jesy Nelson's exit from Little Mix: Someone Zayn'd out

During a recent Instagram Live, Liam Payne shared his thoughts on Jesy Nelson leaving Little Mix while comparing it to how Zayn Malik quit One Direction back in 2015.

A few days back, Jesy Nelson shockingly revealed in a statement that she's leaving Little Mix. "The truth is recently being in the band has really taken a toll on my mental health. I find the constant pressure of being in a girl group and living up to expectations very hard," the 29-year-old singer had penned emotionally on social media to fans.

During a recent Instagram Live, Liam Payne shared his thoughts on Jesy leaving Little Mix, noting how "someone Zayn'd out," referring to Zayn Malik quitting One Direction back in 2015. Eventually, Liam, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan too went on a hiatus to focus on their solo careers. "No, no. Let’s be serious about this. It’s always sad at this moment in time when bands get into that sort of thing. Having been there myself, I felt that Zayn left for pretty much the same reason in a weird way," Payne shared honestly, via Just Jared.

Liam wished Jesy all the best for her future endeavours post Little Mix while also wishing luck to the remaining members of the popular girl group: Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who will continue to be a part of the band as a trio. The 27-year-old singer noted how it's a tough time for the girls and he feels for them because everyone is watching in that little fishbowl at the moment and no one really understands what's going on or how it feels for some people.

Interestingly, Zayn used to be engaged to Perrie before their extremely messy breakup, which led to Little Mix's hit single Shout Out to My Ex.

