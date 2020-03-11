One Direction member Niall Horan: Harry Styles & I have the most similar taste in music, similar interests

https://www.pinkvilla.com/files/styles/home-tag/public?itok=2NRFhwyR

In a recent interview, Niall Horan revealed that his musical taste is very similar to Harry Styles in comparison to his other One Direction bandmates Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and even Zayn Malik. Read below to know what Niall had to share on the same.

Niall Horan may be tasting sweet success with a blooming solo career, especially after the success of his debut album Flicker, but the singer will always keep in tune with his roots; i.e. One Direction. In 2010, five teenage boys - Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik - were put together in a band and the rest, as they say, is history! Given their close proximity in five years, with touring the entire globe, a recent interview with Niall saw the Nice To Meet Ya singer talking about common interests with his bandmates.

When it came to musical tastes, Horan revealed to GQ UK that he and Harry shared common interests. "All that R&B and hip-hop is what Zayn was always listening to, same as Liam. Louis’ got the North of England thing going on," the 26-year-old singer began and added, "Harry and I would have the most similar taste in music and most similar interests. We were both heavily influenced by 1970s English and American rock and would always be sharing bands with each other, showing each other songs."

Moreover, when asked about a possible friendly competition between the bandmates, Niall stated that it's the complete opposite to a point where the 1D members don't even tell what each other is releasing and hence bombard the chart at the same time. Even though it's probably not good for them individually!

ALSO READ: Niall Horan on falling out with 1D member Zayn Malik: You have people you're friends with & people you are not

"People keep saying to me, ‘Is that some sort of publicity stunt, that you’ve all had albums out at the same time?’ Literally, no. [It’s] because we’re all used to that same cycle. You bring out a song around September or October and then an album at the end of the year, then tour the year after. That’s what we did in the band," Horan shared with GQ UK.

Read More