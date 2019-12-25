One Direction members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson & Niall Horan wish their fans on Christmas

One Direction may not be reuniting anytime soon but Directioners have five solo careers (Yes! We're still counting Zayn Malik!) to listen to and cheer for now. On the occasion of Christmas, Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan wished their fans on the joyous occasion.

Christmas is finally here and famous personalities are celebrating it in full gear. Whether it be the Kardashian clan living it up in style with an annual Christmas bash at Khloe Kardashian's home or even the royal family attending the traditional church service and lunch with the Queen at her Sandringham home, Christmas is truly enjoyed to the fullest. Many celebrities take to their social media pages to wish their millions and millions of followers on the joyous occasion and for Directioners, specifically, the members of One Direction did not disappoint!

Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan took to their Twitter page to wish their fans a Merry Christmas. Harry, who is celebrating his sophomore album Fine Line topping the Billboard 200 chart, tweeted, "Wishing everyone a wonderful Christmas time. Thank you for all the support this year, I love you. See you in 2020. Treat People With Kindness. H." Liam shared an adorable photo of himself by the fireplace enjoying a drink and tweeted, "Happy holidays everyone!"

Louis, who celebrated his 28th birthday on Christmas Eve 2019 tweeted, "Thank you so much for all the birthday messages! Hope everyone has an amazing Christmas day tomorrow. Loads of love x." Niall revealed what the perfect Christmas 2019 present would be as he tweeted, "Hope everyone has a lovely Christmas!! Enjoy x. Remember if you’re in North America, there’s no better Christmas present to buy for someone than a ticket my tour."

Merry Christmas 1D!

Directioners may not get a reunion anytime soon but they have five solo careers (Yes! We're still counting Zayn Malik!) to listen to and cheer for now! That, in our books, is a very Merry Christmas!

