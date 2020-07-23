One Direction posts on Instagram for the first time in 4 years as they count down to their 10th anniversary

One Direction posted on their official Instagram account for the first time in over 4 years ahead of their 10th anniversary, which is tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.

One Direction is finally getting back together to celebrate their tenth anniversary, the boy band’s official Instagram saw activity for the first time in 219 weeks. The band returned to the social media platform ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the band’s formation, which is tomorrow and shared a picture mentioning the anniversary, alongside the caption: “Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D”. The band announced a hiatus years ago and original members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan all pursued solo careers.

Previously, it was revealed by Simon Jones PR that the boy band will commemorate their monumental day with a special video that'll document highlights of the band's career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single History, including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind-the-scenes video content. And of course, the special relationship they have with their fans.

If you’re wondering whether Zayn Malik will be part of the 10-year anniversary plans, then we have bad news. Malik apparently won’t be included in the One Direction10th Anniversary plans. According to The Sun, Liam Payne revealed that he, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan will take part in the special plans, but shared that Zayn would be absent from them.

“Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” Liam shared while chatting with DJ Alesso in an Instagram Live. He then added that Alesso could “come and fill in for Zayn, join the band.”

Liam, Louis, Harry and Niall did all just re-follow Zayn, who was the first to leave the band in 2014, on social media.

