  1. Home
  2. entertainment

One Direction posts on Instagram for the first time in 4 years as they count down to their 10th anniversary

One Direction posted on their official Instagram account for the first time in over 4 years ahead of their 10th anniversary, which is tomorrow. Stay tuned for updates.
2317 reads Mumbai
One Direction posts on Instagram for the first time in 4 years as they count down to their 10th anniversary One Direction posts on Instagram for the first time in 4 years as they count down to their 10th anniversary
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

One Direction is finally getting back together to celebrate their tenth anniversary, the boy band’s official Instagram saw activity for the first time in 219 weeks. The band returned to the social media platform ahead of the 10 year anniversary of the band’s formation, which is tomorrow and shared a picture mentioning the anniversary, alongside the caption: “Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D”. The band announced a hiatus years ago and original members Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan all pursued solo careers.

 

Previously, it was revealed by Simon Jones PR that the boy band will commemorate their monumental day with a special video that'll document highlights of the band's career, from forming on The X Factor to releasing their single History, including clips from music videos, performances and candid behind-the-scenes video content. And of course, the special relationship they have with their fans.

 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D

A post shared by One Direction (@onedirection) on

If you’re wondering whether Zayn Malik will be part of the 10-year anniversary plans, then we have bad news. Malik apparently won’t be included in the One Direction10th Anniversary plans. According to The Sun, Liam Payne revealed that he, Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan will take part in the special plans, but shared that Zayn would be absent from them.

 

“Most of us are in London. We’ve been trying to arrange the first group FaceTime at the moment,” Liam shared while chatting with DJ Alesso in an Instagram Live. He then added that Alesso could “come and fill in for Zayn, join the band.”

 

Liam, Louis, Harry and Niall did all just re-follow Zayn, who was the first to leave the band in 2014, on social media.

Credits :The Sun, Instagram, Getty Images

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara’s INTERESTING facts
Vidya Balan on patriarchy, being unkind to your body, self-doubt, mental health
Sanjana Sanghi on Sushant Singh Rajput, #MeToo stories; says never felt he was bipolar
Katrina Kaif: From Salman Khan to Vicky Kaushal; A look at the actress’ linkups which made headlines
Dil Bechara actress Sanjana Sanghi’s lesser known facts REVEALED
Kangana Ranaut’s shocking statements about Karan Johar, Aditya Chopra, Mahesh Bhatt and others
Amit Sadh on the insider-outsider debate, if industry is ‘star-driven’, OTT vs theatre
Madan Gowri’s JOURNEY: From an engineering student to the biggest YouTube creator from South India
Here’s why Sushant Singh Rajput’s last film Dil Bechara should be on your watchlist
Bulbbul’s Tripti Dimri on the success, Laila Manju’s failure, nepotism, challenge being an outsider
Weekly Tarot Horoscope for all Sun Signs (July 19-26): All about your love life, career & health

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement