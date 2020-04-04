One Direction Reunion: Harry Styles does NOT want a Zoom reunion with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson & others

Do you think Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik should come together for a One Direction reunion on Zoom? The Adore You singer might not be too into idea.

Directioners know that a One Direction reunion has been long overdue. Ever since Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson and Zayn Malik parted ways to focus on their respective music, fans have been begging them to see the boys reunite for a special music act. With the Coronavirus lockdown and quarantine, it is safe to assume that all the singers are at home and could be available for a digital reunion. But it seems like Harry isn't sold on the idea of reuniting with the band online.

Harry was in conversation with SiriusXM when he was asked a social distancing-inspired performance on a Zoom call. Host Nicole Ryan asked him, “What about hopping on a Zoom, with you and some of the 1D boys, and possibly, you know, doing a quick performance? I mean, it could be five minutes, but it would bring so much joy to so many people.”

The Falling singer wasn't convinced it would be a great idea. "I don't know if that's the reunion we had in mind. I don't know if that would be the way to do it," he said. However, he did not want to disappoint 1D fans and confessed he would consider the idea. "I'll have a quick whip-round," he added.

Harry is currently quarantining in LA. The singer has been in lockdown for 18 days now. Speaking with Dermot O'Leary on his Radio 2 Breakfast Show, he revealed he has been exercising, writing and recording during the downtime. Read all about it here: Harry Styles admits 'easy to feel anxious' amid COVID 19 crisis; Says working on new music during quarantine

