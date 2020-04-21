One Direction: Roasting Louis Tomlinson to James Bond talks; 5 Moments from Niall Horan & Liam Payne's IG live

During Niall Horan's Instagram Live session, One Direction bandmate Liam Payne joined in on the fun and had a 1D mini-reunion. The buddies spoke about James Bond and fangirled over Billie Eilish while also roasting their bandmate Louis Tomlinson.

Directioners have been waiting with bated breaths for more news on the upcoming 10th anniversary celebrations of One Direction, especially since Liam Payne confirmed the news himself! A sort of virtual reunion is in the works but we will have to wait till July 23, 2020, to see how everything pans out. While Harry Styles, Liam, Louis Tomlison and Niall Horan are a shoo-in to be a part of One Direction's mini-reunion, it's highly unlikely that ex-member Zayn Malik will be a part of the upcoming celebrations.

But, to get us excited and leave us curious about what's to come, Payne made an appearance on Niall Horan's Instagram Live session yesterday as the two buddies caught up during the quarantine period. While Niall was playing the piano and guitar, Liam was getting some rest at his abode before starting a round of interviews. From roasting their 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson to talking about James Bond, Billie Eilish and their workout regiment during their quarantine period, Niam, as expected were trending worldwide on Twitter!

Check out the five best moments from Niall Horan and Liam Payne's IG Live session below:

Roasting Louis Tomlinson

@LiamPayne and @NiallOfficial laughing about how they can’t seem to all get @Louis_Tomlinson on the same call at the same time when they literally have nothing else to do lately - via IG live 20/4 pic.twitter.com/mEXf1r2QcA — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 20, 2020

While talking about their recent FaceTime chats, Liam joked, "Our 3-way FaceTime went really well," to which Niall couldn't help but poke fun at their 1D bandmate Louis Tomlinson, quipping, "I mean, it's so funny. We can never get anyone together even though we're all doing nothing." Payne couldn't stop laughing as Horan did the smoking gesture imitating Louis!

Talking James Bond

@LiamPayne and @NiallOfficial talking about the new #JamesBonh movie and how Niall should be the next James Bond - on IG live - 20/4 pic.twitter.com/BRvBOXKQYK — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 20, 2020

Liam spoke about how he is excited he was for the new James Bond movie No Time To Die and that he's sad to know it's Daniel Craig's last film as the famous British spy. Niall, whose James Bond rumours started from their 1D days quipped that he could replace Daniel saying, "The name's Horan, Niall Horan," in his thick Irish accent.

Fangirling over Billie Eilish

When Liam asked Niall what his favourite song at the moment was, Horan shared, "anything that Billie Eilish is coming up with." While revealing that his favourite Billie Eilish song is Everything I Wanted, Payne added, "It's so funny how you see people get to a certain level of fame and then everybody has that song. It's like 'I've got everything I wanted.'" They also admired her Grammy win as well as bagging the theme song of No Time To Die.

Talking workout during quarantine period

@LiamPayne and @NiallOfficial talking about finding the motivation to workout while in quarantine - via IG live - 20/4 pic.twitter.com/EFfY1p1QC0 — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 20, 2020

Niall and Liam discussed how their workout regime has been affected during the quarantine period and that it's hard to motivate themselves during such troubling times.

Liam Payne admiring Niall Horan's piano skills

@LiamPayne appearing on @NiallOfficial and complimenting him on his piano skills - 20/4 pic.twitter.com/75KbG75f1o — The Daily Payne (@realdailypayne) April 20, 2020

While appearing on Niall's Instagram Live, an ecstatic Liam shared how he's impressed with his mate's piano skills which have improved exponentially. Horan quipped that when you have all the time in the world then it's bound to happen.

What did you think of Niall Horan and Liam Payne's mini-reunion? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

