One Direction’s 10th year anniversary reunion might get cancelled due to the ongoing COVID 19 crisis?

Will One Direction cancel their 10th year anniversary reunion due to the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic? Read on to find out.

Earlier this month, One direction fans went crazy after they came to know that The official Twitter handle of the Brit boy band started following its former member Zayn Malik. The Pillow Talk singer left his fans high and dry after he quit the band back in 2015. This little social media update led to speculations that the boy band is going to have a major reunion and the fans could not keep calm.

To top it all, there were a few media reports that supported the rumours and suggested that the reunited singers might also treat their fans to a new single or a TV special. However, according to the latest report, the reunion might not happen. It has been thrown into doubt because of the ongoing Coronavirus Pandemic. A source told The Sun that because of the lockdown and the singers’ scheduled tour commitments, the reunion might not take place. “They are back in touch but talks between them are online about something small to mark the anniversary,” the insider said.

The source added that while the reunion is an exciting idea, organising one would take a lot of time and that is not possible at the moment. He also stated that considering the ongoing hhealth crisis, it won’t be possible for the starts to come together physically and perform for their fans. While the COVID-19 crisis might hinder the reunion plans, according to a report by Page Six, the pandemic actually helped united the former band members. The insider stated that the Pandemic made the singer look at the bigger picture and put their differences into perspective. ALSO READ: It's A Love Story: Zayn Malik & Gigi Hadid aka ZiGi were always headed in one direction

