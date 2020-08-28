  1. Home
  2. entertainment

One Direction’s Liam Payne & Maya Henry are ENGAGED; Former singer’s rep CONFIRMS news

One Direction star Liam Payne’s rep recently confirmed the news of Liam’s engagement to his girlfriend of two years--Maya Henry. Scroll down for details on the couple and their new engagement.
23635 reads Mumbai Updated: August 28, 2020 06:52 pm
One Direction’s Liam Payne & Maya Henry are ENGAGED; Former singer’s rep CONFIRMS newsOne Direction’s Liam Payne & Maya Henry are ENGAGED; Former singer’s rep CONFIRMS news
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Former One Direction member Liam Payne is engaged to longtime girlfriend and now-fiancee Maya Henry after two years together, his rep told Us Weekly. The former One Direction singer, 26, and model, 20, first sparked engagement speculation after Henry was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger while out to dinner on Thursday, August 27. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Texas native had a square-cut diamond on her left hand as the couple left London’s Novikov restaurant.

 

Payne’s proposal also shut down breakup rumours about him and Henry, which surfaced in February. At the time, the couple hadn’t been seen together for months but were still following each other on social media and Payne continued to “like” his love’s Instagram photos. Ahead of the split speculation, the duo was last photographed at the Fashion Awards in London in December 2019. 

 

The Strip That Down crooner first confirmed his romance with Henry during an interview with KISS FM UK’s KISS Breakfast earlier that month, saying, “I am very lucky. She is really great.” The pair were first linked in August 2018 but kept the budding romance quiet for nearly a year.

 

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in September 2019, after nearly a year of dating, and rarely shared photos of their romance with the public. The first social media post Liam took live on his IG that included Maya, said: “Last but not least this one @maya_henry [thanks] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is.” “Love you all let’s stack this s–t up,” he added.

 

Payne previously dated Cheryl Cole from 2015 to 2018. The artists share 3-year-old son, Bear.

 

ALSO READ: Liam Payne makes his relationship with Maya Henry Insta Official; says she's brought his happiness back

Credits :US Weekly, Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Destruction of hard drives to Shweta Singh Kirti urge to PMO
Surbhi Chandna on Naagin 5, chemistry with Sharad Malhotra, trolls & TRP pressure
From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anushka Sharma to Gigi Hadid, here’s a list of celebrities who are expecting babies
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Hiring of expensive lawyer was the first proof that Rhea is directly or indirectly involved in Sushant death. If she is really innocent then what is the need of PR interviews. Why she is wasting so much money if she did nothing.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement