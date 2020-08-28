One Direction’s Liam Payne & Maya Henry are ENGAGED; Former singer’s rep CONFIRMS news

One Direction star Liam Payne’s rep recently confirmed the news of Liam’s engagement to his girlfriend of two years--Maya Henry. Scroll down for details on the couple and their new engagement.

Former One Direction member Liam Payne is engaged to longtime girlfriend and now-fiancee Maya Henry after two years together, his rep told Us Weekly. The former One Direction singer, 26, and model, 20, first sparked engagement speculation after Henry was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger while out to dinner on Thursday, August 27. In photos published by the Daily Mail, the Texas native had a square-cut diamond on her left hand as the couple left London’s Novikov restaurant.

Payne’s proposal also shut down breakup rumours about him and Henry, which surfaced in February. At the time, the couple hadn’t been seen together for months but were still following each other on social media and Payne continued to “like” his love’s Instagram photos. Ahead of the split speculation, the duo was last photographed at the Fashion Awards in London in December 2019.

The Strip That Down crooner first confirmed his romance with Henry during an interview with KISS FM UK’s KISS Breakfast earlier that month, saying, “I am very lucky. She is really great.” The pair were first linked in August 2018 but kept the budding romance quiet for nearly a year.

The couple made their relationship Instagram official in September 2019, after nearly a year of dating, and rarely shared photos of their romance with the public. The first social media post Liam took live on his IG that included Maya, said: “Last but not least this one @maya_henry [thanks] for always keeping the biggest smile on my face through all the stress and making me realise how perfect my life really is.” “Love you all let’s stack this s–t up,” he added.

Payne previously dated Cheryl Cole from 2015 to 2018. The artists share 3-year-old son, Bear.

