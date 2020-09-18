  1. Home
One Direction’s Niall Horan credits Katy Perry for his music career: Says ‘I wouldn’t be here’ without her

Former 1D member Niall Horan just gave a shout out to Katy Perry, thanking her for putting him through his 2010 audition on X Factor. Scroll down to read what else he said.
Former One Direction star Niall Horan is showing love to pop icon Katy Perry. The 27-year-old solo star made an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Morning Mash Up. And during the appearance, Niall discussed how he first rose to fame on The X Factor back in 2010, where he was pushed into the next round of the competition by a panel of judges, including Katy Perry.

 

“If Katy Perry didn’t put me through in my audition I wouldn’t be here. That’s a fact. So Katy Perry is a good shout,” he said. When asked if Katy is aware of her impact on his career, he said: “She is fully aware of that and she prides herself on it!”

 

In case you missed it, in April it was reported that Horan's new social distancing love song takes inspiration from the iconic number Hey There Delilah. Horan told The Guardian: "I'm in London in my apartment, cooking -- I'm making a Victoria sponge right now -- and writing a lot: two songs yesterday, I had to cancel my tour, so I might as well go on the hunt for a big song.” 

 

"I started writing a Hey There Delilah-type one about when this is all over, called, well, When This Is All Over, and I was also writing about the idea of meeting someone without actually meeting them, and getting to know them because of this crisis," he stated at the time.

 

