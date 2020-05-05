One Direction star Niall Horan slides into Arabella Chi's DMs a week post her separation from Wes Nelson?

One Direction fame Niall Horan is reaching out to Arabella Chi post her split from ex Wes Nelson.

Niall Horan has apparently been giving Arabella Chi a lot of attention ever since she split from Wes Nelson. Reportedly, the One Direction star slid into her DMs a week after she separated from her ex. According to Daily Mail, Niall Horan first reached out to Arabella earlier in April and a source confirms that she was flattered by his gesture. The source says that there could possibly have been a spark between the two but things didn't go further as the timing wasn't right.

"Arabella was hugely flattered by Niall's advances – if the timing was right things could have gone differently," the source said. Revealing about how it all started, the source told Daily Mail, "She had only just started dating Wes when Niall first contacted her last year and she was honest with him about that. Arabella doesn't want to get involved with him or anyone else at the moment as her breakup from Wes is still fresh."

The source also added that Niall Horan has always been interested in Arabella. "Niall has clearly been interested in Arabella for a long time now and waited until she was single again to approach her," the source said. He also spoke about Arabella's side of the story and revealed that she is not looking for a relationship at the moment. "But she's hoping they can be friends and even meet up once the lockdown is over, as it would still be good to catch-up in person," the insider said.

Speculations about their alleged romance are not new. Another insider had earlier told MailOnline that Niall and Arabella used to be neighbours. However, the source confirmed that they were just good friends back then.

