One Direction Throwback: Zayn Malik's shocking announcement on quitting 1D: I know I have 4 friends for life

In a Facebook post announcement, Zayn Malik had revealed to the world, on March 25, 2015, that he was officially leaving One Direction as he wants "to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight." Check out the Facebook post, which broke Directioners' hearts, below.

For Directioners, who has been madly in adoration of the boyband One Direction, for the past decade, March 25, 2015, is amongst the most heartbreaking days for the fandom! Why? It was the day Zayn Malik announced to the world that he was leaving 1D, after five years and four chart-topping albums. Moreover, Zayn went his solo way and after another successful album, which was Made in the A.M., Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan went on an indefinite hiatus and focused on their individual careers as well.

But, every now and then, we go back to that fateful March 25, 2015, Facebook post which broke millions and millions of Directioners' hearts. With one million likes on the post, the statement first revealed, "After five incredible years Zayn Malik has decided to leave One Direction. Niall, Harry, Liam and Louis will continue as a four-piece and look forward to the forthcoming concerts of their world tour and recording their fifth album, due to be released later this year.

When it came to Zayn's statement, the true emotions of having to leave the band came out and spoke volumes. "My life with One Direction has been more than I could ever have imagined. But, after five years, I feel like it is now the right time for me to leave the band. I'd like to apologise to the fans if I've let anyone down, but I have to do what feels right in my heart. I am leaving because I want to be a normal 22-year-old who is able to relax and have some private time out of the spotlight. I know I have four friends for life in Louis, Liam, Harry and Niall. I know they will continue to be the best band in the world," Malik shared.

The remaining members of One Direction also reciprocated the same sentiments of being friends forever as their statement read, "We're really sad to see Zayn go, but we totally respect his decision and send him all our love for the future. The past five years have been beyond amazing, we've gone through so much together, so we will always be friends. The four of us will now continue. We're looking forward to recording the new album and seeing all the fans on the next stage of the world tour."

Simon Cowell, who was responsible for forming One Direction as a judge on The X Factor in 2010, thanked Zayn for his contribution to 1D. "I would like to say thank you to Zayn for everything he has done for One Direction. Since I first met Zayn in 2010, I have grown very, very fond - and immensely proud - of him. I have seen him grow in confidence and I am truly sorry to see him leave. As for One Direction, fans can rest assured that Niall, Liam, Harry and Louis are hugely excited about the future of the band," Simon shared.

Check out One Direction's Facebook post announcing Zayn Malik's departure below:

Currently, all five members are enjoying solo success post their hiatus from One Direction as they have released their individual albums, which have been charting on Billboard 200 while their singles are peaking in top positions in the Billboard Hot 100 Songs chart. Now, the band is back in the headline for some major reunion rumours in regard to their 10th anniversary celebrations on June 23, 2020. It started when Liam shared with The Sun, "We've got a ten-year anniversary coming up, so we've all been speaking together a lot over the last few weeks which has been really nice. To hear a lot of people's voices and seeing old content and different things that we haven't seen for a long time or never seen before, it's very interesting. At the moment I'm not sure what I'm allowed to say."

Moreover, the four remaining members of One Direction recently followed Zayn Malik on Twitter, after reportedly unfollowing post their split in 2015. According to Page Six, it's being speculated that 1D might be looking at a reunion special or even releasing a new song as a boyband. However, given how things eventually ended between Zayn and One Direction, which was anything but amicable, it might be an OT4 reunion rather than an OT5.

ALSO READ: Zayn Malik REWIND: Pillowtalk singer's 1st interview post One Direction split: That’s not music I'd listen to

Would you like to see Zayn Malik back in One Direction, even if for a 10th anniversary mini-reunion? Let us know your views in the comments section below.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Facebook

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×