One Direction's 10th anniversary reunion to include a new single or TV special; No chances of a tour

As per reports, One Direction's possible reunion might include a new single or a TV special. However, there is no chance for the band to go on a tour.

By now everyone knows that the popular Brit Band One Direction has started following their former member Zayn Malik on Twitter once again. This has led to speculations that the boy band is going to have a major reunion. Although the members of the band have already dropped hints about the same, fans have begun making up their own theories as of now. In the midst of all this, reports suggest that their reunion might include a new single or a TV special.

However, as per the same reports, there are no chances of a tour on the part of the boy band who announced a long hiatus four years ago. For the unversed, this year also marks their 10th anniversary thereby already making the possible reunion special for them as well as their fans. As per a source close to One Director members, there’s goodwill among them of late and they want to make something happen. One of the band members, Liam Payne had already revealed a few days back that he has been talking to Harry, Niall, and Louis a lot for some time.

He had also revealed that the band is trying to work out on a number of things. Now that they have begun following Zayn Malik too, fans can’t help but stop wondering about their much-awaited reunion. For the unversed, Malik suddenly quit the band back in 2015 leaving fans in utter surprise. He went on to begin his solo musical career. Well, as of now, all the band members have excelled in their respective musical careers.

