One Direction's Liam Payne gets candid about alcoholism struggle, reveals he hit 'rock bottom'

Liam Payne revealed that the problem emerged long ago and was also a part of his touring days with One Direction's Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik.

Content Warning: This article includes references to alcoholism, mental health struggle and suicide.

One Direction's Liam Payne recently opened up about his struggles on mental health and alcoholism while speaking on The Diary of a CEO podcast. The singer revealed that he also experienced 'suicidal ideation' and was going through an extremely rough patch. "I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be. Where's rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I'm very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it," Payne told the podcast host Stephen Bartlett.

His mental health revelation led to the host asking if those low moments included moments of "suicidal ideation". To which the singer openly said, "Yeah. There is some stuff that I have definitely never, never spoken about. It was really, really, really severe. It was a problem. And it was only until I saw myself after that I was like 'Right, I need to fix myself'."

Recalling a particular incident under the spotlight, Liam revealed that he realised there was an issue that he needed to fix. "There were a few pictures of me on a boat and I was all bloated out. I call it my pills-and-booze face. My face was just like 10 times more than it is now. I just didn't like myself very much and then I made a change."

The singer also revealed that the problem emerged long ago and was also a part of his touring days with One Direction's Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. Since they could not often leave their hotel room, Liam revealed, "So, at a certain point, I just thought 'Well, I'm going to have a party for one,' and that just seemed to carry on throughout many years of my life. And then you look back at how long you've been drinking and it's 'Jesus Christ, that's a long time,' even for someone who was as young as I was. It was wild but it was the only way you could get the frustration out in the day."

He admitted that even during the strict lockdown in England due to the pandemic he struggled to battle alcoholism. In the same interview, Liam Payne had also revealed that his bandmate Harry Styles often checked up on him. Click the link below to read more about it.

ALSO READ: One Direction's Liam Payne says he, Harry Styles had a lovely chat: He has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling

Share your comment ×