One Direction's Liam Payne pays tribute to Prince Philip by painting a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh

Liam Payne paid a tribute to Prince Philip in an artsy manner as he painted a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh.

While the whole world has been mourning Prince Philip's death, ahead of the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral which is to be held on April 17, 2021, One Direction singer Liam Payne paid tribute to the Duke on his Instagram story. The singer took to the platform to share a series of stories, an artwork he was working on which was a portrait of the Duke of Edinburgh that he drew as well as painted.

Payne after sharing the finished artwork wrote, "Rest in peace HRH Prince Philip. Small tribute to you, thank you for your service.” The beautiful portrait drawn and painted by Payne featured Prince Philip in uniform. While beginning to work on the portrait, Liam had first shared it as, "Beginning something really special I hope." The final product of Liam's artwork looked absolutely brilliant and we bet all those mourning after Prince Philip's death will be touched by this gesture from the singer.

Among other celebrities who have paid tributes to the Duke Of Edinburgh were not only world leaders but also other major personalities such as Spice Girls member, Geri Halliwell, TV personality Piers Morgan, actor George Takei, singer Ronan Keating among others.

Check out Liam Payne's Prince Philip portrait Here

Prince Philip's funeral will be held on Saturday, April 17 and will have only 30 attendees given the COVID-19 norms in Britain. The Duke of Edinburgh would have received a State funeral as per Royal protocols, but it has been reported that he wished to have an intimate ceremony consisting of only members of the royal family after his death.

