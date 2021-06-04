One Direction's Liam Payne says he, Harry Styles had a lovely chat: He has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling

During a recent Instagram Live, Liam Payne shared details about his "lovely" catch up call with One Direction bandmate Harry Styles while also disclosing his hope for a 1D reunion.

During a recent Instagram Live, Liam Payne spoke candidly with Directioners about One Direction. While answering fan questions, a Directioner asked Liam if he had spoken to his bandmate and Grammy-winning singer Harry Styles recently. "Yeah, I did speak to Harry and it was really lovely. He called me because he has a sixth sense for if I'm struggling or if one of us is in trouble, I feel like," Payne revealed, via Entertainment Tonight.

"I spoke to him and it was a really lovely catch up actually. And I've got a lot of love for the man. He's great, he's really, really great," the 27-year-old musician added. Moreover, Liam also highlighted how he finds the time apart from the 1D members "hard" because "you're watching people's stories from afar that you used to know so well." For the unversed, it was in 2015, after Zayn Malik kissed goodbye to One Direction, that the remaining four members - Harry, Liam, Louis Tomlinson and Niall Horan - would go on to release one more album, Made in the A.M., before taking an indefinite hiatus to focus on their solo careers.

"That can be difficult when you feel like a piece of you is missing with them at that point, I guess. And I think we've all felt this at different times, me and the boys," Payne confessed before adding, "It's almost like missing a very dear friend a lot of the time, but everyone's so busy and you've got to be understanding of all that."

While Directioners are yearning for 1D's reunion, Liam also hopes he and his bandmates would get together soon. Payne quipped, "I'd love for us to get in a room at some point. I think it would be the best thing. We've all said it outside but we've just not said it to each other. There's a song in there somewhere. Somebody write that down!"

Here's a petition for One Direction to have their long-awaited reunion already!

