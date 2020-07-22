One Direction's Twitter amps excitement for 10th anniversary; Directioners troll 1D by trending #18MonthsMyAss

  1. Home
While we're just a few hours away from celebrating One Direction's 10th anniversary on July 23, the boyband's official Twitter handle posted for the first time in forever as Directioners trended #10YearsOfOneDirection and #18MonthsMyAss.
July 22, 2020
"You and me got a whole lot of history. We could be the greatest team that the world has ever seen," rings the nostalgic bells in Directioners' quaint hearts as they've been waiting for five years to hear about a possible reunion of One Direction. The boyband, which was formed on The X Factor on July 23, 2020, lost the music competition but took over the world instead, comprised of Harry Styles, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik. Zayn kissed the band goodbye in 2015 and after their fifth chart-topping album, Made in the A.M., the rest of the boys went on an indefinite hiatus, promising that they will reunite in 18 months.

Directioners were clowned hard as we're hours away from the 10th anniversary since 1D's debut but the group has not come back as a collective, as of yet, and are rather focused on their successful solo careers. To celebrate the upcoming anniversary, the fandom has already started trending the boyband worldwide on Twitter. While #10YearsOfOneDirection has a formal tone, it's #18MonthMyAss that is a personal favourite. While celebrating their idols, Directioners don't forget to troll the members for their false promises too. However, 1D had a major trick up their sleeves!

One Direction's official Twitter handle, which boasts of 30.5 million followers, tweeted for the first time since July 2018. Posting a black background snap with the words '10 Years Of One Direction', the tweet read, "Tomorrow! You and me got a whole lot of history #10YearsOf1D."

Check out One Direction's tweet as well as Directioners celebrating the upcoming 10th anniversary below:

Our love for the boys will never diminish! Now give us that comeback already!

