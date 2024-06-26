One Month To Go For Deadpool & Wolverine: What We Know About The New Movie So Far

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to hit cinemas in just one month. As excitement and anticipation erupt amongst the fans over watching Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on the screens together, it is a milestone moment for Marvel Studios, as they are set to produce the first R-rated film of the franchise.

The makers of the film are hopeful about the movie and expect it to do wonders at the box office. Scroll down to catch up on the upgrades made to the film ahead of its release.

The storyline of Deadpool & Wolverine

For Marvel fans, watching Reynolds and Jackman in action would be a treat to the eyes. Moreover, the Logan star will don the original yellow and Blue suit from the comics for his Wolverine character. As for the storyline, the viewers will get to see Deadpool and Wolverine team up together against the evil spirit.

According to the official synopsis, “Wolverine is recovering from his injuries when he crosses paths with the loudmouth Deadpool. They team up to defeat a common enemy.”

Cast members returning to Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds will return to the Deadpool franchise by reprising his role as Wade Wilson. Joining the actor, other cast members include, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Morena Baccarin. According to Deadline, Brianna Hildebrand will also return as Negasonic Teenage Warhead and Shioli Kutsuna will reprise her role as Superheroine’s girlfriend, Yukio, who was introduced in the franchise in Deadpool 2.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will Hugh Jackman's Wolverine Break The Fourth Wall In Deadpool & Wolverine? Ryan Reynolds Has THIS To Say

New actors joining the Deadpool Franchise

The new addition to the Deadpool franchise is, as the fans know, Hugh Jackman, who will portray the character of Wolverine. Meanwhile, the 55-year-old actor Emma Corrin is also expected to be a part of the team, as announced by the Green Lantern actor in 2023. The lead actor took to his social media to share, "New addition to the family! The Deadpool family, for clarity. Which is just like a real family except with less swearing. Welcome, Emma Corrin!"

Coorin is popularly known for her portrayal of Princess Diana in the Netflix show The Crown.

Jennifer Garner, too, is expected to return in her role as Elektra.

Writing and Direction of Deadpool & Wolverine

Shawn Levy has taken over as director of the third installment in the franchise. Although David Leitch directed the first two Deadpool movies, scheduling conflicts prevented him from directing the upcoming picture. As for the writing department, the makers have handed over the scripting part to Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick. The duo has written credits for the first two Deadpool films as well.

Advertisement

Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.

ALSO READ: 'There’s A Lot Of Sacrifice': Ryan Reynolds And Shawn Levy Open Up On Creating Deadpool For MCU