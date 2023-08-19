'One-of-a-kind home': Here's how Selling Sunset star sold Harry Styles' former LA mansion for USD 6.7 million; a look inside

Harry Styles wrapped up his two-year-long tour recently and was spotted chilling on a yacht in Italy with some of his friends and Victoria's Secret model Jacquelyn Jablonski. Soon after, he was seen spending time with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell. The two sparked dating rumors when they were spotted holding hands and hanging out together in London.

While the singer seems to be enjoying some downtime after finishing up his lengthy tour, his former property is raking in million-dollar sales. The former LA mansion of the Watermelon Sugar singer has officially been sold off for a whopping price of $6.7 million. While Selling Sunset star Emma Hernan sold off the residence, here's a look inside the luxury estate.

Selling Sunset star sells Harry Styles' LA mansion for USD 6.7 million

Emma Hernan, who starred in Netflix's Selling Sunset, was the listing agent of the house and she confirmed to People that Styles' former Hollywood Hills property has been sold for $6.7 million. The former One Direction star bought the four-bedroom and six-bathroom house back in 2016. The 4,401-square-foot estate was labeled a "rare gem" and a unique, one-of-a-kind home" by Hernan. The two-story house is gated and has a functional floor plan.

The agent told People that the mansion has great outdoor space and is located on "one of the most coveted pockets in LA" since it is right between Bird Streets to the West and Sunset Plaza to the East. Not only does it have a gorgeous view of the downtown skyline, but the house also boasts a sparkling pool, a hot tub, and a backyard. The Los Angeles property also has high ceilings, walls of glass, hardwood floors, and a fireplace to add to the mix.

Its gourmet kitchen features white cabinetry, gray stone countertops, and a large island. The primary suite has an infinity-edge tub and a walk-in shower and the guest bedrooms also include an ensuite bathroom. Additionally, it has a home theater, gym, and terrace to ensure all needs of luxury and entertainment are properly met. With the property being sold, the new owner has a lot to enjoy at the Hollywood Hills mansion previously owned by Styles.

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell's relationship

Meanwhile, Styles was first spotted with rumored girlfriend Taylor Russell in June 2023 when they were spotted walking down a street in Vienna, Austria. In July, the actress was seen partying in the VIP tent of the singer's Love On Tour concert. This month, they were spotted holding hands and kissing at the premiere of Russell's play The Effort.

