'One Of My Greatest...': This Will Change The Way You See Aaron Pierre Taking Over the Mufasa Role from Late James Earl Jones

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Aaron Pierre is the new voice of Mufasa in Disney’s upcoming legendary prequel. However, the star recently revealed his respect for the late James Earl Jones, who was behind bringing a great character to life.

Before the Coming 2 America actor passed away, Pierre told PEOPLE in an interview that no one could fill the shoes of the late legend. He then added that he wouldn't ever claim to fill those shoes.

Further, in the interview from August 28, 2024, the Old actor called James Earl Jones "one of my greatest inspirations," while also appreciating the late actor’s stage performances, movie roles, and television appearances.

“There's not a word available to my vocabulary to articulate how phenomenal he is as an artist," Pierre stated.

Calling it his privilege, Aaron Pierre went on to talk about his time contributing to the voice of Mufasa.

Mufasa: The Lion King is set years before the events we saw in the 1994 animated Disney classic and nostalgic The Lion King. This time, in the prequel, the audience will be taken through the origin story of a great king and a wise father who raised another lion like himself, Simba.

The movie will focus on the tale of his friendships and relationships, as well as some major events that take place in his life, leading him to the eventual fate of becoming king of the Pride Lands.

After James Earl Jones' demise, Aaron Pierre took to social media to pay tribute to the great actor.

Sharing his thoughts on Instagram, Pierre uploaded a picture of Jones. The photo was captioned with words such as "Rest in peace, King James Earl Jones."

James Earl Jones was a titan of the acting world; his voice was a powerful force that drew audiences to the big screen. His work in The Lion King and his unforgettable portrayal of Darth Vader in the Star Wars franchise ensure that his legacy will be there for generations to come.

The Field of Dreams actor passed away on September 9, 2024. James Earl Jones was 93 at the time of his passing. According to his agent, who stated to PEOPLE, Jones died at his home in Dutchess County, New York.

Meanwhile, Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in theaters on December 20, 2024.

