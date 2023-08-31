'One of the greatest people I know': Gwyneth Paltrow showers love on BFF Cameron Diaz in heartfelt birthday post

Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz have been BFFs for a long time. The two actresses have been through thick and thin together over the years. From teaching each other small things to having each other's back on their wedding day, the duo has done it all. The Iron Man actress took to Instagram to show her appreciation for her long-time friend on her 51st birthday. Here's everything you need to know about the two.

Gwyneth Paltrow wishes Cameron Diaz a happy birthday

The Mask actress turned 51 on Wednesday, and her bestie made sure to commemorate her with a heartfelt message on Instagram. Paltrow took to her Instagram Story, as she wrote, "Can I please pause to say happy birthday to one of the greatest people I know and one of my best, closest, most cherished friends @camerondiaz." But that wasn't all as she then decided to save the moment on her feed, as the Shakespeare in Love actress shared the same picture on her Instagram page. This time the caption read, "Happy Birthday to you @camerondiaz my ride or die." The birthday tribute featured an image of the two women happily posing for a selfie outdoors, their blonde hair and navy blue tops creating a nearly identical look, with many even wondering if they're long-lost twins.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Cameron Diaz's friendship

The friendship between the two has been blossoming for over 10 years now. According to Diaz, it began back in 2008. During a conversation with Harper's Bazaar U.K. in 2012, the now-51-year-old revealed that her connection with Paltrow grew stronger following the passing of her father, Emilio Diaz, in 2008. The Bad Teacher actress told E! News, "She [Paltrow] reached out after my dad's death. It was very sweet. We bonded on that."

Their bond with one another wasn't limited to challenging periods. They've also stood by each other through some of the most significant milestones in each other's lives. Paltrow, who is wedded to television writer-producer Brad Falchuk, sought out Diaz not only for emotional support but also for assistance in organizing her 2018 wedding. The Iron Man alum wanted some privacy for her wedding, and even though the media sniffed out a story opportunity, the Charlie's Angels actress was able to pull it off.

