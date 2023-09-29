‘One of the most brilliant, effortless actors’: Daniel Radcliffe and Harry Potter cast mourn demise of Dumbledore actor Michael Gambon

Michael Gambon, the senior Hollywood actor passed away at the age of 82, leaving his fans, film fanatics, and Harry Potter followers across the globe in deep sorrow. The veteran actor played the role of Headmaster Albus Dumbledore from the third installment of the film series, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, to the final two films, Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and Part 2.

As per the reports, Michael Gambon breathed his last on September 28, Thursday, after a long battle with pneumonia. The actor's wife Anne Gambon and their son Fergus Gambon were by his side, at the time of his demise. The Harry Potter cast members, including leading man Daniel Radcliffe, mourned the demise of the Dumbledore actor with official statements.

Daniel Radcliffe mourns the demise of Michael Gambon

In his official statement to Variety, Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe mourned the demise of his longtime co-star Michael Gambon. The actor, who is all emotional about Gambon's passing, stated that the veteran was one of the most brilliant and effortless actors he has ever worked with. "With the loss of Michael Gambon, the world just became considerably less fun. Michael Gambon was one of the most brilliant, effortless actors I’ve ever had the privilege of working with. But despite his immense talent, the thing I will remember most about him is how much fun he had doing his job," reads Radcliffe's statement.

"The sixth film was where I got to spend the most time working with Michael and he made the hours spent in front of a green screen together more memorable and joyous than they had any right to be. I’m so sad to hear he has passed, but I am so grateful for the fact that I am one of the lucky people who got to work with him," concluded Daniel Radcliffe.

JK Rowling, Rupert Grint, Jason Issacs pay respect to Michael Gambon

The other major names of the Harry Potter team, including creator JK Rowling, Rupert Grint who played the role of Ron Weasley, and Jason Issacs who played the role of Lucius Malfoy in the franchise, took to their social media handles and paid respect to late Michael Gambon.

