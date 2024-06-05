‘One Of The Most Gifted Pop Artists': Smashing Pumpkins' Corgan Defends Length Of Taylor Swift's TTPD Album

Billy Corgan is just another supporter of Taylor Swift. The 57-year-old Smashing Pumpkins musician defended the length of Swift's 31-song double album, The Tortured Poets Department, and praised her artistic ambition in an interview that was published in The Irish Times on Monday, June 3.

The rock star said of Taylor Swift in the magazine that she is among the best pop singers of all time. “How is it a bad thing that she’s releasing more music? I can’t follow that ... You can go on Spotify and just skip it," Corgan stated in the interview.

Corgan and Swift discuss recent projects

In mentioning Swift's latest project, Corgan referred to his band's own three-part album, Atum: A Rock Opera in Three Acts. He commented, “People complained about the length of my last album, Atum. I thought, Well, just go make your own playlist," he said.

Corgan went on to say that you should listen to the record once and then pick your top six or ten tracks to put together a custom mix. He questioned why that notion seemed so strange and underlined how crucial it is to keep proportionality in mind.

Regarding the claim that "They ruined Star Wars," he thought it was excessively dramatic. It all seemed a little childish to him, and he was having a hard time processing it all, saying, "My god, I can't even begin to digest it all."

Taylor Swift's recent album releases and insights

Swift, 34, attributed the length of the double album to writing so much tortured poetry over the last two years. She revealed that TTPD was a covert double record. The other part dropped unexpectedly at 2 a.m.

She explained that this was the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology, and she wanted to share all of the painful poetry she had written over the last two years. She explained that there were fifteen more tracks. In April, she wrote on Instagram: "And now the story isn't mine anymore... it's all yours."

The singer declared that she will be releasing the project during her 2024 Grammy Awards Album of the Year win for Midnights. A few days later, she spoke candidly about her enduring love for writing new songs during the first night of her Eras Tour stop in Tokyo.

