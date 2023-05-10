One Piece 1083: Release date, and more; Here’s everything about the manga's next chapter

One Piece Chapter 1083 is just around the corner. The new chapter will be featured in the 24th issue of Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, which will be released in a few days. The highly-anticipated One Piece 1083 could be an extremely important chapter in the story and fans are immensely excited about it. In the last chapter, fans received a better glimpse at the Cross Guild's activities as well as their next goal, which is to find One Piece.

So, let’s deep dive to know everything about the upcoming chapter:

What to expect?

While many fans are hopeful that One Piece chapter 1083 would finally reveal what happened at the Reverie, many are cautiously optimistic. If Sabo's tale is revealed in this chapter, fans are expected to be glued to it for at least this entire issue. This will almost certainly be a multi-issue story with a lot to say about what Sabo witnessed.

One Piece 1083: Release date and time

One Piece Chapter 1083 is expected to release on Monday, May 15, 2023, at 12 a.m. This means for most foreign fans, the local release time will be Sunday morning while for some overseas fans, it will be released on Monday night. The precise time of release varies depending on the area and timezone.

One Piece Chapter 1083 will be available at the following time zones: Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, British Summer Time: 4 pm, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, on Sunday, May 14, 2023, Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, on Monday, May 15, 2023, and Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, on Monday, May 15, 2023

Where to read?

Following the chapter's free publication, One Piece Chapter 1083 will be available to read on multiple platforms such as Viz Media and Manga Plus.

