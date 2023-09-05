One Piece Anime enters final saga with new arc: Everything to know about the Egghead Arc; Episode count, plot and more

With the release of the new One Piece episode, the anime is done with almost all of the Gear 5 episodes. More so, the Wano Arc of the story has also come to an end. This story arc has been the longest for both the anime as well as the manga. And now, the story is entering the newest saga, that is the Egghead Arc. New characters will come in, and a lot of the older ones will say goodbye. So, here is everything to know about the newest storyline of One Piece.

Disclaimer: The following section contains One Piece Spoilers from the manga.

One Piece Egghead Arc

As per the description of the new arc, the new Egghead Arc of One Piece has several major revelations to unfold. Vegapunk, a prominent scientist, is pursued by the World Government due to his knowledge of the Void Century, an ancient and secretive period in history. A traitor's leak about Vegapunk's research leads to a tense standoff between the Marines and those on Egghead Island. Meanwhile, the Straw Hat Pirates and the Revolutionary Army become entangled in these events. The arc also delves into the origins of Devil Fruits, the awakening of Zoan-type powers, and the mysterious 'man with the burn scar.

As the tension escalates, secrets about key characters, including Vegapunk and the World Government, come to light, setting the stage for a dramatic and perilous confrontation. The arc reaches a climactic conclusion when Vegapunk, with the help of the Straw Hat Pirates and the Revolutionary Army, manages to escape from the clutches of the World Government. The truth about the Void Century remains hidden, but the events set in motion during this arc have far-reaching consequences for the world of One Piece, leading to new alliances and conflicts on the horizon. It will be interesting to see what the anime adaptation of this storyline looks like.

One Piece's new arc episode count

As of the time of writing, the story arc currently continues in the manga as well. Thus, we do not have the point where the storyline ends. The anime is expected to run as long as the manga releases chapters based on this story. 50 episodes can be expected from this storyline at the least. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates like this.

