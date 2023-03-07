One Piece Chapter 1077 Teasers: Are fans in for a shocking death in the upcoming issue?

One Piece Chapter 1077 will be finally releasing at the end of the week. The break week of the series is now over and fans are looking forward to the spoilers of the upcoming issue. Speaking of which, fans were treated to a bunch of teasers earlier, which definitely hint towards the possibility of something grave about to happen. To be precise, fans might also see someone dying in the upcoming series. Read on to unpack these hints in the already available teasers.

One Piece Chapter 1077 teasers

On March 5, lead series leader Redon took to his Twitter space and posted a gif from the horror/thriller film Get Out (2017). In the gif, the protagonist can be seen crying and looking at the camera with a shocked expression. This teaser seems to be a hint at Roden, or rather how the audience will react after the upcoming issue. The second teaser features blood splatters from the 1987 movie Hellraiser. From this teaser, it looks like a character is about to suffer a serious injury in the upcoming chapter.

More teasers and hints from One Piece Chapter 1077

The third hint was also posted by Roden on Twitter on March 7. It featured a gif from the sports anime show Haikyuu!! In the gif we can see members of the Karasuno volleyball team sporting angry expressions. While some members of the team have joyous expressions in the back, the dominant sentiment here is that of anger. This could either be a hint about Roden’s reaction to the plot or that the 6 members of the Vegapunk team find out who the real traitor is and are angry over the same.

The fourth and last teaser is a gif from the Sonic The Hedgehog franchise. In the Gif, Sonic, the hedgehog is seen jumping out of a box that contains a fruit. This might point to the fact that a character will eat some kind of Devil Fruit in the upcoming issue.

One Piece Chapter 1077 will release on Monday, March 13, at 12 am JST.

