One Piece: Chapter 1087: Where to read? Release date, leaked spoilers, and more

Fans will be ecstatic to know that their long wait is finally over as One Piece: Chapter 1087 will be released soon. The spoilers of this upcoming chapter are circulating online. Here is everything to know ranging from the leaked spoiler to official reading source and release date of One Piece: Chapter 1087.

Leaked spoilers of One Piece: Chapter 1087

The long wait for the fans is finally over as the new chapter of this manga series will be released soon. Here is more about the spoilers of One Piece: Chapter 1087.

Chapter 1087 of One Piece is named ‘Battleship Bag’. The chapter is based in Hachinosu, as the intense battle between Kuzan and Garp along with the Blackbeard Pirates continues. As the chapter moves forward, the flashback shows the younger days of the Kuzan. The flashback also shows younger Kuzan fighting alongside Garp as the two often used battleships as the sandbags.

The leaked spoilers of this chapter also reveal that Garp is stabbed by Shiryu while he was trying to defend Koby. Kuzan and Garp fighting scenes are also included in this chapter. Garp and Kuzan create huge explosions while fighting each other.

Cutting to the end scene, Garp can be seen lying on the ground as he tells Koby, “Don’t worry Koby, justice will prevail.” The creators have not confirmed whether Garp lives or dies. So fans will have to wait for the next chapter.

Release date of One Piece: Chapter 1087

The official release date of One Piece: Chapter 1087 is July 18, 2023, at midnight JST. However, the publication date and time will differ from country to country based on the diverse time zones.

Where to read One Piece: Chapter 1087?

The official sources to read One Piece: Chapter 1087 are Viz Media and Manga Plus.

Fans had to wait for about a month for One Piece: Chapter 1087 as Eiichiro Oda had to undergo a surgery.

