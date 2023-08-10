One Piece Chapter 1090 spoilers: Admiral Kizaru arrives; release date, plot, where to read and more

After the delayed announcement of the new chapter, fans of One Piece were disheartened over the long wait. However, it seems that the makers have decided to compensate for the hiatus by giving out early spoilers this week. That is right, the spoilers for One Piece chapter 1090 have been released. Along with this, the release detail of the next chapter is also out. So, without any further ado, here is everything you need to know about the next chapter's events.

One Piece Chapter 1091 Spoilers

The raw scans of the next OP chapter are out. Soon after, the translated spoilers were also made public. So, the title of One Piece Chapter 1090 is 'Admiral Kizaru.' The chapter will open on Egghead Island with the continuation of the fight between the two sides. Here, Kizaru is planning to use the Yata no Kagami technique. On the other side, Luffy was quick to tell Saint Saturn that he was going to become the next King of the Pirates very soon. It will turn out that even Morgans was listening to the conversation.

Back in the fight, Sentoumaru's attack will get blocked by Kizaru's lightsabers. The Straw Hat Pirates will be planning to escape the Elbaf as soon as they can. The idea was to use one of the Vegapunk machines to execute the plan. At last, the closing scene of the chapter will deal with the arrival of Kizaru. At the sight of this, Luffy will claim that a strong person has arrived. With this, everyone will get hope of winning the battle once and for all.

One Piece Chapter 1091: Release Date and where to read

While the release of the next chapter is unhindered, it was confirmed in the raw scans that OP Chapter 1091 is going to be on a break. This was because of the break in the magazine's publication. For now, One Piece Chapter 1090 will release on August 19, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus.

Stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

ALSO READ: One Piece Gear 5 explained: From Luffy's power to Tom and Jerry inspiration; here's what you need to know