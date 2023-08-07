One Piece chapter 1090 spoilers: What will Luffy do next? Delay updates, release date, where to read and more

The eagerly anticipated One Piece chapter 1090 is poised for release this week. However, it appears that fans will need to exercise a bit more patience due to another scheduled break.

Key Highlight

  • Eichiiro Oda has announced yet another break for the One Piece manga
  • One Piece Chapter 1090 will be releasing after a two -week hiatus
  • Here are the release details, delay updates, spoilers and the recap

As the Gear 5 episodes of the enemy continue to make waves across the internet, the manga delves into one of its most pivotal battles yet. The narrative finds both Luffy and Garp grappling with their tumultuous pasts, all while navigating the complexities of their present circumstances. The recent developments in the final act have left readers on a suspenseful cliffhanger, hinting at the Straw Hat pirates' gradual recovery of control. However, it appears that fans will need to exercise patience as they await the release of the next chapter. Here, we delve into the details surrounding the delay, plot intricacies, and potential spoilers of One Piece chapter 1090.

One Piece chapter 1089 recap

A standout moment from the preceding chapter involved an earthquake that triggered a global sea-level increase of one whole meter. The marines' fleet is alerted to this development by York, sparking an immediate wave of panic. Meanwhile, the pirate factions grapple with the mounting sea levels, only for the chapter's final panel to unveil an intriguing twist.

Unveiling a surprising revelation, it is revealed that the informant who provided the Marines with this information was, in fact, a hostage of the Straw Hat pirates. This unexpected turn of events showcases that our heroes managed to outwit the Five Elders. Later on, Bonney realizes that they are now embroiled in a hostage situation.

Chapter 1090 Spoilers

The upcoming chapter is poised to further delve into the enigma surrounding Garp's sudden disappearance. Additionally, the battle against the rising sea levels will persist, proving to be an obstacle in the ongoing conflicts. However, fans should note that due to Eiichiro Oda's announcement of a two-week hiatus for the upcoming chapter, the release of raw scans has been similarly postponed by a fortnight.

For enthusiasts eager to stay up to date, the wait for early scans and spoilers for One Piece chapter 1090 is projected to extend to at least one week. This section will be periodically updated as more spoilers become available.

One Piece chapter 1090 Release date and where to read

The upcoming chapter will be on a two-week hiatus. Consequently, the anticipated release date for the next One Piece chapter is set for August 21, 2023. Readers can access all the manga chapters on the official platforms of Viz Media and MangaPlus. As for the raw scans, they are expected to surface within a week on TCB scans.

FAQs

Did Gear 5 surpass Goku?
Moreover, the fact that Goku is seen as being incredibly overpowered has led to a trend where any character's strength is measured against him. Hours after the release of One Piece episode 1071, it appears that Gear 5 has not managed to create the anticipated impact.
Can Luffy gear 5 beat Naruto?
It depends on how quick the fight will last. Luffy's Gears are costly and can't be maintained for long stretches of time and neither can Baryon Mode for Naruto. Due to the number of drawbacks the Baryon Mode brings, Luffy will probably clinch victory in Naruto vs. Luffy if they break those modes out.
How old is One Piece show?
Toei Animation produces an anime television series based on the One Piece manga. The series, which premiered on Fuji TV on October 20, 1999, has aired more than 1,000 episodes, and has been exported to various countries around the world.
