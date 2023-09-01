One Piece Chapter 1091 Spoilers: Can Luffy outsmart Kizaru? Everything to know about the chapter

After waiting for almost a month, the new chapter of One Piece is just around the corner. With this, the fans will finally get to see Kizaru in action once again. What is more interesting is that he will be challenging each and every one of the fighters around. Even though Luffy lacks the power that this man holds, there is something that he can certainly do about this whole situation. Both the spoilers and raw scans of the new chapter are out. So, here is everything to know about OP Chapter 1091.

One Piece Chapter 1091 Spoilers: 'Sentoumaru'

The title of the next One Piece Chapter will be 'Sentoumaru.' The chapter will have a total of 19 pages. With this, the chapter will open with the Pacifistas and Vegapunk running the Sea Beast Weapon to attack the Marines. This is where this weapon will be able to sink a huge number of ships into the sea. Meanwhile, the Viz Admiral with multiple chins will be seen using a mechanical arm in order to punch one of the Sea Beast Weapons. But it will become evident that the move does not work.

Later on, the chapter will cut to the main fight between Kizaru and Sentoumaru. This is the part that will be the most fun for the fans. Kizaru will start with a kick. What happens here is that his entire body will fly away because of the attack. The chapter will then come to an end with the final move. But the winner of the battle shall only come out in the new outing.

One Piece Chapter 1091: Release date and where to read

While the release of the One Piece Live-action, the market of One Piece is already getting all the attention and praise. So, the final release date of the new OP Chapter is September 3, 2023. No break has been announced for the new chapter either. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. At last, stay tuned with Pinkvilla for more updates on the same.

