One Piece Chapter 1092: No break this week; Release date, where to read, plot, and more

The latest One Piece chapter was released this week and the fans are wondering what the end of the fight with Admiral Kizaru would be. It sure is safe to say that the limelight from One Piece manga is getting away because of the Gear 5 episodes and the release of the live-action series. The cherry on top of this is the fact that the new Netflix adaptation has all the elements right in place and it was able to break the anime adaptation curse after the longest time. For now, the new OP chapter has come out, and here is what happened in it.

One Piece Chapter 1092: A quick recap!

In One Piece chapter 1091, the Egghead Island Arc intensifies as Luffy faces Admiral Kizaru for the first time post-time skip. Fans eagerly anticipate Luffy's use of Gears and the Color of the Supreme King, while Kizaru is expected to unveil new abilities. Later we see that Zoro engages in a fight with Lucci, and although fans expect him to win easily, the battle is sure to extend to multiple chapters. It is seen that Vegapunk plays a pivotal role in the crew's escape plan, making his involvement critical to the unfolding events.

With the Egghead War officially commencing, readers are on the edge of their seats, eagerly awaiting the unfolding of the Egghead Incident in One Piece chapter 1092. With this, the new chapter will bring out the first step of the war, which is gathering all the allies in one place. It will be interesting to see what the war has in store for the readers.

One Piece Chapter 1092: Release date and where to read

No break was mentioned in the last chapter. This means that the new one is coming out this week without any delay. The final release date for the new chapter is September 17, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media, and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section when the spoilers have been released. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel on the same.

