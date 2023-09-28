One Piece Chapter 1094: On a short break; Everything to know about Luffy vs Kizaru

One Piece Chapter 1093 was released this week and just as the decisive battle was about to start between the two sides, the chapter came to an end. And now, fans wait to see what the fight between Luffy and Kizaru, and Zoro and Rob Lucci looks like. Most of the time, when the chapter is running on a hiatus, the spoilers also take extra time to come to the public domain. Thus, when the chapter finally arrives, it sure shall bring some of the most exciting twists to the story. Here is everything we know about the latest fight.

One Piece Chapter 1094: Previous chapter recap and what to expect next

The previous chapter of One Piece was titled 'Luffy vs Kizaru.' The chapter started with Luffy taking Kizaru and swinging him around and eventually hurling him far from the Control Tower. On the other side of the frame, we see that Atlas decides to head for the Fabiriophase to reclaim control of the Pacifista Mark III, which poses a threat to their getaway. Dr. Vegapunk, a key figure in this endeavor, contacts Franky to share the news that Bonney is still alive but currently on the Fabiriophase. Sanji offers his assistance to locate her, while Jinbe handles Dr. Vegapunk's belongings, urging everyone to regroup at the back exit.

It was also visible that the Marines have learnt about the departure of Dr. Vegapunk from the Labophase, enraging them. As the chapter ends with the elimination of the Marines, a lot of yet to unfold. Now, the four of the toughest fighters are on the battlefield. This includes Luffy, Zoro, Rob Lucci and Kizaru. The initial attacks of this battle are expected to make up for the storyline of the next chapter.

One Piece Chapter 1094 Release date and where to read

The official website of MangaPlus confirms that the new OP chapter is not returning this week. The next One Piece chapter will be taking some time to release. After a week's break, the chapter is set to release on October 8, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be available on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with more intel as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

