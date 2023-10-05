One Piece Chapter 1094 Spoilers: Saturn's power is unveiled; here's everything we know so far

The spoilers of the latest One Piece Chapter have been released and the fans are wondering what the end to the Egghead Arc will look like. Luffy and Kizaru continue to fight and the dangers do not seem to be ending anytime soon. On the other hand, the World Government's interference in the matter brings much exciting action to the floors. Here's everything to know about the One Piece Chapter 1094 Spoilers.

One Piece Chapter 1094 Spoilers

As per the spoilers released on Twitter (now X) and Reddit, the title of the next One Piece Chapter is 'Jay Garcia Saturn.' The chapter opens on Egghead Island, where the Pacifistas, under Atlas's command, launch a fierce attack against the Marines. Bonney, a mysterious character with unique abilities, enters the fray, using a new attack called the NDE, Near Death Experience, to create hallucinations of their own deaths in the minds of the Marines.

On the other hand, two Vice Admirals named Bluegrass will confront Bonney. However, Sanji will arrive in the nick of time to assist her. A dramatic entrance will occur as a magical circle, accompanied by fire and black lightning explosions, will appear at the heart of Egghead Island. Soon after, Saint Jaygarcia Saturn will make his presence known. Marines will be warned not to make direct eye contact with him, as one unfortunate Marine will suffer a fatal consequence upon doing so.

And the other part of the story will take a look at the intense battle between Luffy and Kizaru. Luffy will unveil a powerful new attack called the Gomu Gomu no Star Gun, creating stunning star-like effects. As the chapter progresses, Saturn's attention will turn to Luffy, leading to a mysterious transformation and setting the stage for an intense confrontation involving Bonney, Sanji, Vegapunk, and Franky. Bonney will experience a rush of memories related to her past, raising questions about the fate of Kuma.

One Piece Chapter 1094: Release date and where to read

As confirmed by Viz Media, the new chapter of One Piece is releasing this weekend, on October 8, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media and MangaPlus. We will be sure to update this section with relevant information as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

