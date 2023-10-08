One Piece Chapter 1095: Luffy's Gear 5 vs Saturn continues; Everything we know so far

The latest chapter of One Piece brought some of the most interesting moves to the table. This was after a very long time that the fans got to see Luffy getting knocked out so many times. What is more interesting is that Luffy was still in Gear 5 when he was attacked by Saturn. As a result of this, there is a chance that Luffy will revert back to the rest of his powers. The new chapter, One Piece Chapter 1095 is in line for a release very soon. Here is everything that we know about the chapter so far.

One Piece Chapter 1095: What to expect next?

The previous chapter of One Piece started with the powering up of Saint Jaygarcia Saturn. This man is one of the Five Elders who was there to bring an end to the chaos. Jewelry Bonney confronted Saturn, revealing her deep-seated anger as she attacked him with a sword, linking him to the memory loss of Kuma. The shocking encounter left fans eagerly anticipating the next chapter, where Saturn is expected to retaliate.

Additionally, Sanji may intervene to protect Bonney, and the chapter may shed light on Saturn's mysterious Devil Fruit abilities. Luffy, still in Gear 5, may also rejoin the battle against the formidable Saturn. More of Saturn is expected to be seen in the latest chapter. His abilities and extent of power will be seen in the next one. The Devil Fruits' powers will be dissected in the next one.

One Piece Chapter 1095: Where to watch and other details

Manga Plus is yet to update the final release date of the next chapter. Game Rant reports that the next One Piece chapter comes out on October 15, 2023. Manga Plus and Viz Media release the chapters of the manga digitally as they come.

