One Piece Chapter 1096: Spoilers hint at God Valley Flashbacks; everything we know about the chapter so far

In the One Piece spoiler cycle, the latest addition is the raw scans of chapter 1096. This chapter has a final release date coming up soon. Fans are eager to learn more about God Valley and what happened there in the past. The good news is that God Valley is precisely what the manga's next chapter will focus on. Here is everything to know about the spoilers of the next outing!

One Piece Chapter 1096: Spoilers hint at God Valley flashbacks

As per the spoilers that have been released on Reddit, the title of the next outing will be 'Kumachi.' In this chapter, the flashback points at a human hunting tournament taking place at the God Valley. We will see Garling Figarland and Holy Knights begin the hunt. With this, Kong will contact Garp at Marine headquarters, sharing startling news about God Island.

The perspective will shift to miscellaneous pirates in Hachinosu. Back at God Valley, Ivankov interacts with Kuma, warning about Celestial Dragons, while Garling slaughters slaves. Kaido's Mythical Zoan Fruit and Kuma's Paramecia Paw-Paw Fruit will be mentioned.

A battle will erupt between Rocks Pirates, Marines, and Roger Pirates around God Valley. Garp will arrive. Kuma and Ivankov will secure the desired Devil Fruits, but Big Mom will intervene. The story will then shift to the Sorbet Kingdom, where Ivankov will leave, and Ginny and Kuma will lead peaceful lives. It will be interesting to see what the plot holds after this.

One Piece Chapter 1096: Release date and where to read

The next One Piece chapter is set to hit the screens this weekend. The final release date, as per the schedule of Viz Media, is October 31, 2023. All the chapters of the manga will be found only on the official pages of Viz Media, and Manga Plus. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is any more details on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla.

ALSO READ: One Piece Live Action Explained: Complete guide to the anime before you watch Netflix’s adaptation