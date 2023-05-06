One Piece creator posts update on Netflix’s live-action series, says ‘will be setting sail very soon’

Good news for all anime fans. Netflix is all geared up to take a plunge into the Blue Sea of “One Piece” with a live-action movie with Tomorrow Studios. Fans have been eagerly waiting for an update since the series was first announced. Now, they will be happy to know that One Piece creator Eiichiro Oda himself has issued a fresh letter regarding the show. Yes, you read that right. Oda previously said that he wasn't sure if a live-action adaptation could really succeed, but his perspective has now completely altered.

The letter says, "I've been working with Tomorrow Studios and Netflix for quite some time now. Even though they understand each of the characters, we obviously come from very different cultures, so when it comes to entertainment, we have different codes, skill sets, and aims. Sometimes, it could be frustrating for both sides. It felt like, 'We're all trying to get to the same place so how come we're not on the same wavelength?' There was even a time when I thought, 'Is a foreign production even possible?'”

He further says that this might seem like it's happening overnight, but “we've been working diligently for the entire time. And now everything is operating together as it should. Finally, we've arrived!”

“Considering my expected lifespan, I believe this is the last chance to bring One Piece to the entire world. If we're going to do it, I want to be able to supervise things while I'm still active. That's why I agreed to the live-action adaptation of One Piece back in 2016… We're in the final process right now of finishing all 8 episodes! We'll be setting sail very soon!"

When will ‘One Piece’ be released?

One Piece is yet to have a confirmed release date. But, Oda’s recent update on the show’s progress hints that the release might be approaching quickly.

“One Piece”: What is it about?

The story of the well-known anime centers around the exploits of pirate captain Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates. They explore the oceans in search of One Piece, a legendary treasure that will grant Luffy the title of King of the Pirates.

Who will be starring in the ‘One Piece’ series?

The Netflix series features an incredible cast including Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Emily Rudd will be portraying Nami, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp Taz Skylar will be portraying Sanji, and Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro. Other prominent actors that have been announced include Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Morgan Davies, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward and Chioma Umeala. The rest of the cast will be announced in the future.

