One Piece Episode 1062: Find out the release date, time, plot details, and more

One Piece 1062 is just around the corner and fans are at the edge of their seats as they wait for it. The next episode will now focus on the ongoing conflict between King and Zoro, which began roughly concurrently with Queen and Sanji's conflict. Given the intensity of the battle, it is also easy to predict that their conflict will finish shortly.

Here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1062:

When will One Piece 1062 be released?

The highly-anticipated episode of the anime will be released in Japan on May 21. It was supposed to air on May 14 but the premiere date has been delayed by one week. The much-awaited episode of the pirate anime will be released with original Japanese audio and English subtitles on Crunchyroll. In the future, Crunchyroll might offer the dubbed English version, which is presently only available on Funimation.

What time will One Piece 1062 be released?

The exact release time of One Piece 1062 will vary based on your location. The upcoming episode is set to air in Japan at 9:30 pm on Sunday. Besides, here’re the different time zones for One Piece 1062:

Pacific Time: 7:00 PM

Mountain Time: 8:00 PM

Central Time: 9:00 PM

Eastern Time: 10:00 PM

British Time: 3:00 AM

European Time: 4:00 AM

Indian Time: 7:30 AM

Where to watch One Piece 1062?

The forthcoming episode can be watched online on Crunchyroll with OG English subtitles and Japanese audio. The previous episodes are available on Hulu. The English dub is currently available on Hulu and Crunchyroll.

What happened in One Piece 1061?

The most recent installment of the Straw Hat crew saga, episode #1061, brought Sanji's ferocious conflict with Queen to a grand finish. Sanji used his improved skills to unleash the amazing "Ifrit Jambe'' strike after confronting his Germa lineage. Queen was unable to contain the deadly strength of this maneuver, which caused him to fly off Onigashima.

