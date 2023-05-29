One Piece Episode 1064: Release date, spoilers, and more; All you need to know about the upcoming chapter

One Piece, one of the most well-known Japanese animated television series, debuted on July 22, 1997. With a compelling plot, lots of action, and memorable moments, One Piece is the most exciting anime to date. Fans have just recently witnessed the thrilling battle between Zoro and King. And now gear up to enjoy the battle between Luffy and Kaido in the forthcoming episode of One Piece.

From release date to time, here’s everything you need to know about One Piece Episode 1064:

What to expect from the next installment?

The title of the forthcoming One Piece episode 1064 is "Drunken Dragon Bagua! The Lawless Dagon Closing In On Luffy!" In the upcoming episode, we will see a fight between Luffy and Kaido yet again. Although it won't be the final episode of their fight, it will signal the beginning of the final one as Kaido will once more demonstrate his strength, which will overpower Luffy.

One Piece 1064: When will it be released?

One Piece 1064 is expected to release on June 4 at 9:30 am JST. Each Sunday, a new episode of this weekly anime will be released. The episodes will be available to stream across different time zones as soon as it airs in Japan. The time zones include: 7:00 pm PT , 9:00 pm Central Time , 10:00 pm Eastern Time Zone , 3:00am UK , 7:30 am India Standard Time , and 11:30am Australia.

One Piece: Voice cast and characters

The show boasts of an incredible list of voice actors, including Inaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, Aidan Scott as Helmeppo, Celeste Loots as Kaya, Colton Osorio as Young Luffy, Morgan Davies as Koby, Jeff Ward as Buggy, Emily Rudd as Nami, Taz Skylar as Sanji, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Peter Gadiot as Shanks, and Steven Ward as Dracule Mihawk.

Where to watch One Piece Episode 1064?

One Piece Episode 1064 can be streamed online on Crunchyroll. The previous episodes of the season are available to stream on Hulu. In addition, the English dub is currently accessible on Crunchyroll and Hulu.

