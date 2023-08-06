One Piece episode 1071: Luffy's Gear 5 anime debut release date, streaming details, and spoilers

One Piece episode 1071 is releasing soon, and the fans cannot wait to see the anime debut of Luffy's Gear 5 anime transformation. Here is the release date and streaming details of the episode.

Luffy Gear 5 from One Piece Episode 1071 trailer [Youtube]

  • One Piece Episode 1071 is lined up to release this week
  • Fans are super excited to witness the anime debut of Luffy's Gear 5 transformation
  • Read on for release date and streaming details

The release of One Piece episode 1071 might be one of the biggest moments in the history of anime screenings. Well, this is because of the fantastical debut of Gear 5 in the One Piece story. Fans have been waiting for this moment for years now and this episode has already taken two weeks of the time to come out. Luffy’s fight with Kaido has been ongoing for a couple of episodes now. And this transformation of the protagonist has all the powers to bring an end to this madness. So here is everything you need to know about the latest episode of one piece.

Luffy Gear 5 from One Piece Episode 1071 trailer [Youtube]

What to expect from One Piece episode 1071

With the fall of Luffy in the final scene of the previous episode, Kaido was quick to announce that the captain of the straw hat had been defeated. However, the manga friends know that this is only the silence before the storm. The protagonist is about to unlock one of his strongest transformations yet. Gear 5, one of Luffy’s coolest, and strongest attacks has appeared in the manga several times.

However, this will be the first time in the anime that fans will get to see an expected side of their favorite character. Titled ‘"Luffy's Peak - Attained! GEAR5",’ this episode will continue the fight only to bring an end to the wrath of Kaido. Previously, the beast had already pronounced Monkey D Luffy to be dead, claiming that he was now the ruler of all. Luffy's teammates also seemed disheartened at the sight of their friend's defeat. But a stronger attack is yet to fester in the moments to come after.

One Piece Episode 1071: Release date and streaming details

After taking one week's worth of break, the episode is all set to release this week. The final release date of One Piece episode 1071 is August 6, 2023. The current episode of the series is available on Fuji TV and Amazon Prime Video. In addition, Crunchyroll is also streaming all the episodes of OP. We will be sure to update the section as soon as there is any more news on the same. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

FAQs

What is One Piece age rating?
This series is for 13+ for a general audience but ultimately you'd have to decide based on your knowledge of how mature your own children are if you want to let them watch it at a younger age.
How old is Luffy in season 1?
7
Where to watch One Piece?
Crunchyroll, Amazon Prime Video, and Fuji TV
