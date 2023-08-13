One Piece Episode 1073 teaser: 'No Way out of Hell' Release date, spoilers, and where to watch

After the fantastic release of the Gear 5 episodes, One Piece continues to run strong with the Onigashima attack episodes. The fight between Luffy and Kaido has received as much praise as to even bring down the servers of Crunchyroll and other streaming servers. So, the last episode brought Luffy's exceptional power to display that was able to overwhelm Kaido into defeat. However, the pirates the yet to win back Onigashima from the beast. With both Raizo and Kaido standing against them, who will face the beasts on the battlefield now? Here is what the latest teaser of One Piece Episode 1073 tells us.

One Piece Episode 1073 teaser hints at grim defeat

The latest 31-second preview of One Piece episode 1073 brings out the finale of the ongoing war in Onigashima. While Luffy continues to enjoy his most powerful transformation yet, Sanji continues to close in on the fire. On the other side, Jimbei and the others are still trying to find their way out of the building so that they can somehow put off the fire, helping others as well. But on their way out, the team would find Raizo standing in their way in the flames. The man is ready to sacrifice his own life for the sake of winning the battle for Kaido.

The teaser tells us that Raizo lives in regret for not saving his master in the battle, and making him the king of the pirates when he had the chance. And so, the teaser closes with the title of the next episode. The title flashes to "No Way Out! A Hellish Scece on Onigashima."

Release date and where to watch

Unlike the recent manga releases, there would not be any delay in the release of the latest anime episodes of One Piece. The latest episode is set to come out in a week's time. Thus, the final release date of One Piece Episode 1073 is August 20, 2023. All the episodes of One Piece are available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

