One Piece Episode 1074 spoilers: Luffy’s Final Big Move; Release date, where to watch, and more

The release of Episode 1073 brought some of the most interesting moves to the battle. As the main fight between Luffy and Kaido continues, the rest of the pirates do their part in helping the man. More than anyone, it is Momo that everyone is looking forward to. The young boy who would be ruling in place of his father had been denied his rights for the longest time. Thus, watching him fight will be one of the biggest moments in the. Here is what the teaser of the next episode tells us. Read on.

One Piece Episode 1074 preview explained

With the continuation of the Gear 5 transformation, the fight between Kaido and Luffy persists. But what is interesting to see here is that the other pirates are certainly no less when it comes to showing off their prowess to the opposite side. So, the teaser video opens with the voice of Bartolomeo who is here to tell the story of Luffy's courage and strength. The visuals depict the fight between Kaido and Monkey D Luffy. Then, the voice of Momo can be heard, when he tells that fans are going to see so much of Big Bro Luffy's heroic actions.

The ending of the teaser announces the title of the next episode: Believe in Momo – Luffy’s Final Big Move

Before getting the strongest move from Luffy, most of the episode will focus on Momo and his bid to fight the villains on Onigashima. It will be interesting to see what the rest of the episode holds in store for us.

One Piece Episode 1074 Release date and streaming details

Unlike the recent manga releases, there would not be any delay in the release of the latest anime episodes of One Piece. The latest episode is set to come out in a week's time without any delay or break from the makers. Thus, the final release date of One Piece Episode 1073 is August 27, 2023. All the episodes of One Piece are available on the official pages of Crunchyroll. We will be sure to update this section as soon as there is more detail on this. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

