One Piece Episode 1075: Spoilers from the manga; Release date, where to watch, plot and more

One more week has passed and One Piece continues to build anticipation in the hearts of the fans. It was a no-brainer that Episode 1074 had some of the best visuals of the story so far. And the attacks of Gear 5 were the best ones yet. With this, the preview of the new episode has also been released in the public domain. Fans are excited to catch up with what comes in the new one. So, here is everything you need to know about the next episode and its spoilers from the manga.

One Piece Episode 1075: Preview and spoilers from the manga

From the preview of the new episode, we know that the title of the next one will be '20 Years' Worth of Prayers! Take back the Land of Wano.' The fight of the heroes will continue, and this is the last time that they are striving. The victory is around the corner, but the last of the fight is something to watch. As per the manga, events from Chapter 1048 and 1049 are expected to appear in the anime. According to the chapter, the upcoming events will see Momonosuke valiantly attempting to move Onigashima to save Luffy, while Kaidou uses a fiery technique to counter Luffy's attack.

Later on, Kawamatsu recalls the tragic day when Kaidou and Orochi attacked Kuri, leading to their enslavement of Wano. Inside the castle, Usopp struggles to save his companions. Denjiro intervenes to protect Hiyori from Orochi's attack and ultimately ends Orochi's tyrannical rule by defeating him. People release paper lanterns with wishes for freedom during the Fire Festival. Luffy's intense clash with Kaidou continues as they both strive to determine the fate of Wano. The story is building towards a climactic showdown and resolution.

Release date, and where to watch

So, the final release date of the new One Piece episode has finally been revealed. And the new one is coming out on September 10, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more updates on this.

