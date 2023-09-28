One Piece Episode 1078: Kozuki Momonosuke returns; everything to know about upcoming episode

The iconic fight between Luffy and Kaido has finally come to an end with its latest episodes, as the country celebrates the Fire Festival. One Piece Episode 1078, which is titled ‘He Returns! The Shogun of the Land of Wano, Kozuki Momonosuke’, will show the beginning of the end of the Wano arc as it gets into the final Saga of Eiichiro Oda's long-running franchise.

What to expect from One Piece episode 1078?

Following the decisive battle waged by the Ninja-Pirate-Mink-Samurai Alliance against the Animal Kingdom Pirates and the Big Mom Pirates, the demise of Orochi and Kaido marks the liberation of Wano from their tyrannical rule. With Kaido's defeat becoming known throughout the Land of Wano, the nation can finally embark on its arduous journey toward recovery. One Piece has introduced Wano to their new Shogun, and the promo teases a full reveal of Momonosuke Kozuki's fully adult form that was aged up 20 years to help Luffy and the others.

As the country needs a strong and reliable leader, Kozuki Momonosuke comes to fill his father Oden’s shoes. He takes pride in his lineage and has the qualities of a righteous ruler as a new era is about to begin. In the new episode, Momonosuke addresses the people of Wano and declares everyone free as the tyrannical reign of Kaido and Orochi has ended. He will later restore Wano to its former glory as he promises to uphold his father Orochi Kurozumi's principles.

What happened in One Piece episode 1077?

The last episode of One Piece showed Kaido’s body plummeting through the Earth’s crust and if Yamato hadn’t arrived in time to save Luffy, he might have also died. Luffy’s victory over Kaido was celebrated by samurai, pirates, and their supporters as Hiyori, Denjiro, and others appeared at the episode’s end. While the new freedom came at the price of many lives, including Kozuki Oden’s death, the new leader Kozuki can give a future where the people could stand up against tyrants.

One Piece Episode 1078 ‘He Returns! The Shogun of the Land of Wano, Kozuki Momonosuke’ is set to release on October 1st, at 9:30 am JST.

