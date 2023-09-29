One Piece Episode 1078: Spoilers from the manga; Momo's return as the Shogun EXPLORED

With the preview of the latest One Piece episode, it becomes clear that Momonosuke will be the center of the attraction for all. Much like his father, the little boy will now lead the way for the pirates and adorn the title of the Shogun of Wano. For the fans who cannot wait until the weekend to watch what will happen next, here are the spoilers for the next chapter of the manga. Here is everything you need to know about the outing.

One Piece Episode 1078: Spoilers from the manga

The following section contains spoilers from the One Piece manga chapters ahead of the anime

As per Wiki, Episode 1077 is covered until Chapter 1050 of the manga. Post that, the events continue with Chapter 1051, titled 'Shogun of Wano Country, Kozuki Momonosuke.' and Chapter 1052. titled 'A New Morning.' Here, a lot of chaos will take place after the defeat of Kaido, Orochi and the Beast Pirates. The Five Elders in the World Government are grappling with the revelation of Joy Boy's return and Wano's continued isolation. They face a dilemma about how to handle this sensitive information.

A mysterious voice, possibly a significant player, has interfered with their plans, adding intrigue to the situation. Meanwhile, Wano experiences a newfound sense of peace and progress. Plans are underway to honor the fallen heroes, including Oden, Ashura Doji, and Izou. Luffy and Zoro recover from their injuries, but their surprise at Momonosuke's transformation into an adult is palpable. The Straw Hat Pirates and the Kozuki Family take a well-deserved break before the upcoming Festival organized by Momonosuke. Amidst these moments of respite, Yamato officially declares allegiance to the Straw Hat Pirates, a decision met with various reactions from the crew.

Bounties of the New Emperors of the Sea and their exploits make headlines, raising their status in the world. The story also hints at Admiral Ryokugyu's presence near Wano, adding an element of uncertainty to the peaceful atmosphere. As Wano's people celebrate their newfound freedom, alliances, and potential conflicts are on the horizon. The tale of One Piece promises more excitement and challenges as the Straw Hat Pirates and their allies continue their journey toward uncovering the mysteries of the Grand Line.

One Piece Episode 1078: Release date and where to watch

The final release date of the next One Piece episode is Sunday, October 1, 2023. All the episodes of the anime will be available only on the official pages of Crunchyroll. All updates from the story will be mentioned in this section as they come. Thus, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more intel.

